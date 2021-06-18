Rochester Fireworks 2021

Fourth of July is right around the corner and if you’re wondering where you can catch the best fireworks in Rochester, we got you covered!

Downtown Rochester will be doing fireworks on July 4th on the Main Street Bridge at 10:15 pm. A drone show will begin before in High Falls at 10 pm.

Hornell Partners for Growth are having a 4th of July Celebration, on the 4th, in Henrietta starting with a parade at noon with vendors and events full of family fun. Fireworks will begin at 10 pm at Veterans Memorial Park by James St.

Greece is continuing their Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration on the 4th starting with a 5K freedom run. There will also be live music, food trucks and more! Fireworks will begin around 9:45 pm.

Irondequoit is having a two day Independence Day celebration on the 3rd and 4th starting with the street dance and more. On the 4th, there will be a 2 mile fun run or a 10K race. There will also be live music and food trucks throughout the day with fireworks beginning around 9:30 at Town Hall.

Penfield will be celebrating Independence Day on July 3rd with the parade kicking off at 10 am and fireworks concluding the night around 10 pm at Harris Whalen Park.

Brighton is having their 4th of July celebration on the 4th with a 5K at Meridian Centre Park. Fireworks will start at the park at dusk.