Rochester Fireworks 2021

Fourth of July is right around the corner and if you’re wondering where you can catch the best fireworks in Rochester, we got you covered!
- Downtown Rochester will be doing fireworks on July 4th on the Main Street Bridge at 10:15 pm. A drone show will begin before in High Falls at 10 pm.
- Hornell Partners for Growth are having a 4th of July Celebration, on the 4th, in Henrietta starting with a parade at noon with vendors and events full of family fun. Fireworks will begin at 10 pm at Veterans Memorial Park by James St.
- Greece is continuing their Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration on the 4th starting with a 5K freedom run. There will also be live music, food trucks and more! Fireworks will begin around 9:45 pm.
- Irondequoit is having a two day Independence Day celebration on the 3rd and 4th starting with the street dance and more. On the 4th, there will be a 2 mile fun run or a 10K race. There will also be live music and food trucks throughout the day with fireworks beginning around 9:30 at Town Hall.
- Penfield will be celebrating Independence Day on July 3rd with the parade kicking off at 10 am and fireworks concluding the night around 10 pm at Harris Whalen Park.
- Brighton is having their 4th of July celebration on the 4th with a 5K at Meridian Centre Park. Fireworks will start at the park at dusk.