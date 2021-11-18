Fashion first November OH NO… where to Shop?

OH NO…Where to GO??? Shopping Guide for Rochester.

Remember when Santa was available at every local Mall? Better check where Santa and his elves will be this year before you and your babes get all gussied up for that photo moment. Santa will have limited visits and limited hours at fewer than normal locations. As a young mother I can remember dressing my three daughters in matching dresses, fussing with their hair and crossing my fingers that one of them wouldn’t have a melt down just as it became their turn to sit on Santa’s lap and SMILE!!!.

As a retail “SHOP” girl since the 80’s I can remember the traffic jams, the crush of shoppers in the aisles, the jammed parking lots and the long, VERY long extended shopping hours. COVID is still with us and so is BLACK FRIDAY & SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY. However, there are more and more Pop-Up Shops, satellite shopping opportunities at Country Clubs and in climate controlled environments for area creatives, artist and designers. So skip the chaos of the BIG BOX, join in the growing habit of shopping ONLY at our still surviving Local Small Businesses when possible. Visit as many events such as Good Vibes, THEMATA, The LUCKY FLEA and The Brainery Events… and of course Panache Consignment!

If you want to invest in a perfect Holiday Gift with a Vintage flair of Christmas’s gone by consider Sibley’s Christmas Adventure Book and Plush “Sibley” the Mouse written by local Newscaster Don Alhart of WHAM Channel 13. Maybe some of you will remember that glorious local department store Sibley’s Lindsay & Curr. OH SIGH!!!!! Don captured the magic of Christmas as “Sibley” ventures through a Christmas. (no spoiler here!) The ARC of Monroe Foundation is the recipient of the sales of this glorious story, available at Panache Home at Brighton Commons.