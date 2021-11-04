FASHION FIRST: HAIRSTYLES for the OVER 40 CROWD

While many people associate long hair with youth, keeping your hair long and stick straight can actually make you look older than you are. Straight hair also looks less voluminous than hair with a bit of body, mimicking the natural loss of volume that tends to accompany the aging process. Long hair after 40 doesn’t automatically make you look older, but since hair thins as you age, pump up the volume with layers and movement around the face.

So I did a thing, while letting my “color” process I flipped through a beauty book and found a new style that updated my love for the ’80’s and through caution to the wind. Put my trust in the scissors of my stylists and voila a new style and energy to me locks appeared. Living life with style & flair…with Panache!