2021 (202WON!!) THE YEAR OF WINNING ON WARM 101.3

We want everyone in Rochester to say – I’m a winner on WARM 101.3!!

We’re putting together the most incredible prizes ever assembled and we wanna know what YOU want to win.

Call the WARM Dream line at 585-399-5726 and tell us the one thing you would like to win in 2021 (I mean, WON!)

HAPPY NEW YEAR from WARM 101.3!