2019 Grammy Awards – Sound & Vision Blog

Edition #7 – February 11th, 2019

The 2019 Grammy Awards

Los Angeles was alive this past week with music, as Grammy Week returned to the City of Angels after a somewhat troubled journey back to New York City in 2018. The Grammy Awards is not simply a single night of television performances and accolades; rather it is an entire week of special events designed to promote various initiatives and charity causes spearheaded

by The Recording Academy.

Among the highlights this week was:

MUSICARES PERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD HONORING DOLLY PARTON

On Friday night, February 8th., living legend Dolly Parton was honored at MusiCares® Person of the Year Tribute. The event, hosted by Little Big Town, raised approximately $6.7 million for MusiCares’ essential support for music people who turn to the organization for financial, medical, and personal assistance.

Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Shawn Mendes Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Mark Ronson, Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Norah Jones, Linda Perry, Mavis Staples, Chris Stapleton, Yolanda Adams, Jon Batiste, Cam, Jennifer Nettles, and Margo Price were all in attendance to honor the legendary music icon.

Among the highlights were a stunning version of “Jolene” and duet between Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves.

THE CLIVE DAVIS AND RECORDING ACADEMY ICON AWARD HONORING CLARENCE AVANT

On Saturday, February 9th., The Recording Academy and Clive Davis honored Clarence Avant, music executive, entrepreneur, and film producer, with the coveted Salute to Industry Icons Award at 2019 Pre-GRAMMY® Gala. This is regarded as the hottest ticket during Grammy week. As one of the music industry’s more prestigious events, the evening played host to industry leaders, politicians, and GRAMMY® award winners and nominees with performances by Travis Scott, Keala Settle, Florida Georgia Line & Bebe Rexha, H.E.R, Brandi Carlile, Jazmine Sullivan, Rob Thomas, Ledisi, and Chloe x Halle.

Additional attendees included Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Barbra Streisand, Angela Bassett, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Caitlyn Jenner, Ellie Goulding, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Pharrell Williams, Rita Ora, Charlie Puth, Rita Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Dionne Warwick, Julianne Hough, Diane Warren, Ted Sarandos, A$AP Rocky, Smokey Robinson, Ben Platt, Linda Perry, Miguel, Don Lemon, Quincy Jones, Pete Wentz, Kathy Griffin, Diplo, Darren Criss, LL Cool J, Tim Cook, Fred Armisen,

and Robin Thicke.

There were several musical highlights of this event, the best being a powerful performance of “The Joke,” by Brandi Carlile, and a surprising performance by H.E.R, who represented a new generation of singer/songwriters. Morris Day & The Time paid a musical tribute to honoree Clarence Avant, with a classic from Prince’s Purple Rain film.

THE ENTERTAINMENT LAW INITIATIVE:

Held on Friday, February 9th., The ELI luncheon honored acclaimed “pitbull” music attorney Dina LaPolt is recognized for her exceptional efforts in passing the Music Modernization Act, which will provide payments to artists and industry people in the age of digital streaming. Special guest

Steven Tyler kept the conversation lively.

The Entertainment Law Initiative event is the nation’s preeminent gathering for entertainment attorneys and the music business community, and it provides a forum for the industry to honor its legal practitioners, hear from thought leaders, and support promising law students interested in entertainment law. This annual program includes a Writing Competition that invites law students to write a 3,000-word paper on a compelling legal topic facing the music industry today.





THE PRODUCERS AND ENGINEERS WING Honoring WILLIE NELSON.

This event held at the Village Recorder Studios in Los Angeles is sponsored by the Producers and Engineer’s Wing of the Recording Academy. This year it honored

the timeless music and recordings of WILLIE NELSON, who appeared and performed

with his Nelson Family Band. Also appearing at this event was Dave Matthews

and Kacey Musgraves.

Bruce Pilato is a 40-year music industry veteran, who has covered entertainment for Variety, USA TODAY, Gannett News Service, US Weekly, Mix and others. He is president of Pilato Entertainment Marketing & Media LLC and also teaches music industry courses for The University Of Rochester’s American Institute of Popular Music and Nazareth College.