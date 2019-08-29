Fashion First: 2019 Hair

Thursday, August 29th, 2019
Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.
HAIR WE GO…Back to School, End of Summer, Back to Work!!!
It’s time for many to head to the hair salon or barbershop for that end of summer trim or to wash all those sun bleached dry ends away.
How long have you been with your Stylist or Barber? Are you so attached to your hairstylist that you would follow him or her if they moved to a new location? How adventurous are you…when was the last time you tried a new cut, style or dare I say hair salon?
I love my stylist and I did follow him to a new salon recently. Fortunately, his new salon is still very very convenient for me. His new environment is fun and full of energy. I see a positive change in him too, as the work environment has definitely added zest to his life and his work. He expressed his appreciation to me for staying on as his client during this transition and I thanked him for taking a leap of faith for a better quality of life for himself.
No matter how committed you are to your stylists and your style, give yourself a new experience, style or color!
Live life with Style & Flair…with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com
CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE
FASHION FIRST ADVICE