2023 Rochester Lilac Festival

The Rochester Lilac Festival is back for it’s 125th year!

Monroe County and the City of Rochester announced the dates of the festival. The festivities will begin on Friday, May 12th and will go ten straight days with the last day on Sunday, May 21st.

Here are some of the events taking place during the festival:

May 12: Opening Ceremonies

May 13: Art in the Park, Wine Tasting Expo & Lilac Parade

May 14: Craft Beer Expo

May 17: Seniors Day

May 20 & 21: 2nd Annual Health & wellness Experience

May 21: Lilac 10k, 5k and Donut Dash

Get more info here.