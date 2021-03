PRIZE PACKAGE NUMBER #29

“STAY AND PLAY” AT HOLIDAY VALLEY SKI RESORT! YOU CAN WIN TWO DAYS, TWO NIGHTS INCLUDING ACCOMODATIONS AND LIFT PASSES! YOU’LL EXPERIENCE EXCITING DOWNHILL RUNS, CHALLENGING MOGULS, AND MORE. TO MAKE IT YOURS, ENTER BELOW, AND WHEN WE CALL TELL US THE LAST TEN SONGS WE PLAYED, EXACT TITLE AND ARTIST, IN THE CORRECT ORDER AND YOU’RE, ON YOUR WAY TO FUN! WE WANT TO HEAR YOU SAY, “I WON”…DURING 2021’S YEAR OF WINNING!