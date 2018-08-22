66% of Cat Owners Don’t Know Cats Can’t Have Milk… Plus Nine More Things You Shouldn’t Feed Them

Here’s something left over from World Cat Day last week. Someone polled 2,000 cat owners and asked them which foods they SHOULDN’T feed their cats. For example, 66% didn’t know MILK is actually bad for them. I’m one of those 66% as I had no idea milk as bad for cats.

Here’s why: https://cattime.com/cat-facts/health/10941-why-milk-is-bad-for-cats

Here are nine more foods that are bad for your cat, and how many cat owners have no idea . . .

Chocolate. 38% of cat owners in the survey didn’t know it’s bad for cats.

Alcohol, 39%. Seems like everyone should know that, right?

Coffee, 49% didn’t know.

Onions, 56%.

Garlic, 58%.

Raisins and grapes, 60% didn’t know cats can’t eat them.

Raw chicken, 70% didn’t know.

Cheese, 73% didn’t know it’s bad for them.

Cream, 73%.

