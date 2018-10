A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

Friday, November 21st | KODAK CENTER

Rochester, N.Y. (October 1, 2018) — Everyone’s favorite holiday classic comes to life in the all-new touring production, A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage, stopping at Kodak Center on Wed., November 21, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Fri., October 5, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, or in person at the Kodak Center Box Office.