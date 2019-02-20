A Company’s Four-Day Work Week Test Is a Huge Success . . . More Productivity, Lower Stress

It’s hard to imagine ANY companies in the U.S. ever going for this plan . . . they’re all about working us to the bone, baby!

A financial services company in New Zealand switched from a regular five-day work week to a FOUR-DAY work week back in November. And two universities monitored how it turned out.

The answer: It was a massive success.

The workers were 20% more productive on the four days they were at the office, so the company didn’t see any drop in the total amount of work getting done, even though they were working less hours.

And the staff’s stress levels dropped from 45% to 38% . . . and work-life balance scores went up from 54% to 78%.

The CEO of the company says, quote, “This is an idea whose time has come. We need to get more companies to give it a try. They’ll be surprised at the improvement in their company, their staff, and in their wider community.”