A Magical Cirque Christmas

Tue • Nov 26 • 7:00 PM

Kodak Center, Rochester, NY

A holiday entertainment blockbuster set to dazzle audiences of all ages. Featuring the best talent from around the globe, A Magical Cirque Christmas has it all – jaw-dropping magic, breathtaking circus acts, and the most angelic voices singing your favorite Christmas carols. Be transported to the golden age of entertainment by the mind-blowing talents, stunning costumes, comedy and more.