A New Service Helps You Trick Robocalls and Instantly Sue Them for $3,000

Remember when they made the Do Not Call list, and even after you signed up, you STILL got calls from telemarketers, scammers, and robocallers?

Well, in theory, you COULD sue over those calls, but most of us don’t really know how to do that.

So this could be the answer. A company called DoNotPay just released a new product called Robo Revenge to help you TRAP robocallers and instantly sue them.

If you sign up, they give you a burner credit card. And the next time you get an unsolicited call, you pretend you’re interested and use the burner card to “pay.” That charge gives Robo Revenge a way to trace who’s behind the call.

And then they’ll instantly SUE them on your behalf, for up to $3,000 per call under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

The only downside is that it’ll only work for companies that are based in the U.S., not the scam calls from Russia, Nigeria, or anywhere else internationally.

But still . . . this seems like a better idea than just hanging up on a robocall.