WARM 101.3 AND FAMILY FIRST CREDIT UNION PRESENT…”A NOVEMBER TO REMEMBER – YOU’RE INVITED TO SHARE YOUR FAMILY HOLIDAY TRADITIONS AND SPECIAL MEMORIES.

CALL WARM 101.3’S HOLIDAY HOTLINE AT 585-399-5726 AND LEAVE YOUR MEMORIES AND STORIES… TONY, KRISTIE AND NIKKI WILL SHARE SOME ON THE AIR AND EACH FRIDAY YOU COULD WIN!

A FAMILY 4-PACK OF TICKETS TO SEE TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA ON DECEMBER 1ST, DINNER, AND HOLIDAY FAMILY FIRST CREDIT UNION GIFT SWAG! FROM ROCHESTER’S CHRISTMAS GIFT STATION -WARM 101.3