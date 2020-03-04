A Woman Admits She Watered a “Perfect Plant” for Two Years . . . Before She Realized It Was Fake

I feel for this woman. She really thought she was a master gardener. I am the care taker of many plants- here at the station and at home and I can assure you they are all real. But some of these fake plants I come across these days can fool even the most ardent gardener.

A 24-year-old woman named Caelie Wilkes from California just posted a story on Facebook about her, quote, “perfect plant.”

She says she’s had a succulent by her kitchen window for about two years that was a beautiful color . . . and she loved it so much, she wouldn’t let anyone else water it.

Well, last week, she finally decided it deserved a better vase. And when she took it out of its container . . . she found out it was FAKE. Yep, turns out it was a plastic plant the entire time.

Quote, “I put so much love into this plant! I washed its leaves. Tried my hardest to keep it looking its best, and it’s completely plastic! . . . I feel like these last two years have been a lie.”

Now her Facebook post about her fake plant is going viral.