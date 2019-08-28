A Woman Wants a Divorce . . . Because Her Husband Is Too Loving

If this is grounds for a divorce, then I guess ANYTHING is.

A woman in Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates recently told a court she wants to divorce her husband after one year . . . because he’s TOO LOVING.

He’d cook for her, clean, and never argue. Once she commented he’d put on a few pounds, so he went on a strict diet and exercised so hard he injured himself.

Quote, “I was choked by extreme love and affection. He even helped me clean the house. I long for one day of dispute, but this seems impossible with my romantic husband who always forgave me and showered me with gifts.”

“I need a real discussion, even an argument, not this hassle-free life of obedience.”

The judge did NOT grant the divorce, though . . . the husband pleaded with the judge to give them a chance to work it out.

He said he’s learned from his mistakes so . . . I guess . . . he’ll stop cleaning and giving his wife gifts and start arguing with her and ignoring her. What a dream