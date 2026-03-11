Concert Ticket Information

DID YOU WIN CONCERT TICKETS?

CHECK BELOW FOR TICKET INSTRUCTIONS FROM AREA VENUES.

CMAC : These will be digital tickets

Please make sure that you have downloaded the FREE Ticketmaster app, your phone is your ticket! And make sure that the email that you use for the Ticketmaster App account is the same one that you gave us when you won the tickets.

Once the tickets arrive, we will transfer them to you via email. The Email will come from “TICKETMASTER” Be sure to check your spam folder!

Tickets for CMAC shows usually arrive between 1-3 days before the show.

DARIEN LAKE : These will be digital tickets.

Please make sure that you have downloaded the FREE Ticketmaster app, your phone is your ticket! And make sure that the email that you use for the Ticketmaster App account is the same one that you gave us when you won the tickets.

Once the tickets arrive, we will transfer them to you via email. The email will come from “LIVE NATION CONCERTS” Be sure to check your spam folder!

Tickets for Darien Lake shows usually arrive 1-3 days before the show.

JMA WIRELESS DOME : These will be digital tickets.

Please make sure that you have downloaded the FREE Ticketmaster app, your phone is your ticket! And make sure that the email that you use for the Ticketmaster App account is the same one that you gave us when you won the tickets.

Once the tickets arrive, we will transfer them to you via email. The Email will come from “TICKETMASTER” or “SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY”

Be sure to check your spam folder!

Tickets for JMA WIRELESS DOME shows usually arrive between 3-5 days before the show.

KEYBANK CENTER : These will be digital tickets.

Please make sure that you have downloaded the FREE Ticketmaster app, your phone is your ticket! And make sure that the email that you use for the Ticketmaster App account is the same one that you gave us when you won the tickets.

Once the tickets arrive, we will transfer them to you via email. The Email will come from “TICKETMASTER” Be sure to check your spam folder!

Tickets for KeyBank Center shows usually arrive 1-3 days before the show.

THE FOLLOWING VENUES

USE HARD TICKETS/GUEST LISTS:

ANTHOLOGY : These will be guest list tickets.

Go to the box office at Anthology on the day of the show, show them your valid photo ID, and tell them what radio station you won on to claim your tickets.

EMPOWER FCU AMPHITHEATER : These will be Physical Tickets.

Once they arrive at the station, someone from our promotions department will call you to let you know you can pick them up, Monday – Friday between 9a-4p.

KODAK CENTER : These will be guest list tickets.

Go to the box office at the Kodak center on the day of the show, show them your valid photo ID, and tell them what radio station you won on to claim your tickets.

WEST HERR AUDITORIUM THEATER : These could be GUEST LIST tickets or PHSYICAL tickets.

If the tickets you won are PHYSICAL TICKETS, once they arrive at the station, someone from our promotions department will call you to let you know you can pick them up, Monday – Friday between 9a-4p.

If the tickets you won are GUEST LIST tickets, go to the box office at the Auditorium Theater on the day of the show, show them your valid photo ID, and tell them what radio station you won on to claim your tickets.