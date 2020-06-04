Allstate Roofing

Allstate Roofing & More is a Rochester based home improvement company serving the Greater Rochester Area and beyond. We have satisfied the needs of thousands of home owners over the years by putting a new roof over their heads. We have earned the status of being a GAF Certified Roofing Contractor. This is an accomplishment only achieved by the best roofing contractors in the business. GAF Materials Corporation manufactures the number one selling architectural shingle in North America. By obtaining the GAF Certified status, Allstate Roofing & More has earned the privilege to offer a true 50-year warranty on the materials we install.

When it comes time for your next home improvement project, give Allstate Roofing & More a call and set up a time to meet with one of our highly trained sales consultants. They will guide you through the process from beginning to end. All of our in-home consultations are free, and more importantly, we maintain a no-pressure atmosphere. We simply explain what we propose to do and give you the best price we can. Then we step back and let you decide what is best for you and your home.

”Premium Products…..Professionally Installed”

Allstate Roofing

