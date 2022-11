America will be at Kodak Center on Saturday, March 11th!

There will be a presale on Wednesday, November 2nd at 10am and ends on Thursday, November 3rd at 10pm. Use the presale offer code: VENTURA. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 4th @ 10am.

Wake up with Tony all week for a chance to win a pair of tickets before they go on sale!

Get more info and purchase tickets here.

Enter below for a chance to win a pair of tickets!