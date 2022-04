Dino is joined by David Casper- ACF Rochester President, Michael Macri- COTY 2019 Chef de Cuisine for COTY Award Dinner and Ashley Chung- Chef/leader of Foodlink Career Empowerment to discuss the annual Chef-of-the-Year Award Dinner on Monday, April 11th at the Genesee Valley Club.

American Culinary Federation Rochester

Foodlink Career Empowerment