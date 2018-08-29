Anna In The Tropics | SEPT 7-23

ANNA IN THE TROPICS

Blackfriars Theatre | September 7th-23rd

Anna In The Tropics is a poignant and poetic new play set in Florida in 1929 in a Cuban–American cigar factory, where cigars are still rolled by hand and “lectors” are employed to educate and entertain the workers. The arrival of a new lector is a cause for celebration, but when he begins to read aloud from Anna Karenina, he unwittingly becomes a catalyst in the lives of his avid listeners, for whom Tolstoy, the tropics and the American dream prove a volatile combination.