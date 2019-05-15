On The Air:
Are These the Ten Best Inventions of the Last 25 Years?

A new survey asked people to name the top inventions from the past 25 years.  And this may come as a shock . . . but none of those “As Seen On TV” products made the list.  

According to the survey, here are the ten most important inventions of the last 25 years:

  • Wi-Fi.  The “Internet” didn’t qualify because it’s over 25 years old. 
  • Smartphones.
  • Online banking.
  • Online search engines, like Google.
  • Online shopping platforms, like Amazon.
  • Stem cell technology.
  • GPS.
  • Flat-screen TVs. 
  • Contactless payment, where you just hover your credit card or phone over the machine instead of swiping.  (THAT made the top 10?)
  • Tablet devices. 

YouTube just missed the list at #11, coming in ahead of 3D printers (#12), Netflix (#13), Skype (#15), electric cars (#16),Facebook (#19), and wireless headphones (#20).

