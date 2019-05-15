Are These the Ten Best Inventions of the Last 25 Years?

A new survey asked people to name the top inventions from the past 25 years. And this may come as a shock . . . but none of those “As Seen On TV” products made the list.

According to the survey, here are the ten most important inventions of the last 25 years:

Wi-Fi. The “Internet” didn’t qualify because it’s over 25 years old.

Smartphones.

Online banking.

Online search engines, like Google.

Online shopping platforms, like Amazon.

Stem cell technology.

GPS.

Flat-screen TVs.

Contactless payment, where you just hover your credit card or phone over the machine instead of swiping. (THAT made the top 10?)

Tablet devices.

YouTube just missed the list at #11, coming in ahead of 3D printers (#12), Netflix (#13), Skype (#15), electric cars (#16),Facebook (#19), and wireless headphones (#20).