Are These the Ten Best Inventions of the Last 25 Years?

A new survey asked people to name the top inventions from the past 25 years. And this may come as a shock . . . but none of those “As Seen On TV” products made the list.
According to the survey, here are the ten most important inventions of the last 25 years:
- Wi-Fi. The “Internet” didn’t qualify because it’s over 25 years old.
- Smartphones.
- Online banking.
- Online search engines, like Google.
- Online shopping platforms, like Amazon.
- Stem cell technology.
- GPS.
- Flat-screen TVs.
- Contactless payment, where you just hover your credit card or phone over the machine instead of swiping. (THAT made the top 10?)
- Tablet devices.
YouTube just missed the list at #11, coming in ahead of 3D printers (#12), Netflix (#13), Skype (#15), electric cars (#16),Facebook (#19), and wireless headphones (#20).
Pat Rivers
Lunch Time Request Cafe
10:00am-3:00pm