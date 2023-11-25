Breakfast With Santa 2023

Breakfast With Santa is back!

This year, we will be at Shadow Lake Golf & Racquet Club in Penfield on Saturday, December 16th.

There will be two different seating’s. The first breakfast will be at 8:15am and the second at 11am.

We ask that everyone who attends, to bring an unwrapped gift to be donated to Open Door Mission.

The only way to attend Breakfast with Santa is to win passes!

Listen all week Tony, Kristie, Pat and Justine to win a family four pack of passes to the 8:15am SEATING!

You can also get entered below for more chances to win passes for the 11AM SEATING!

Name (Required) First Last Phone (Required) Email (Required) Address (Required) Keep me informed of events and contests from Warm 101.3

Brought to you by Advantage Federal Credit Union