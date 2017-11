Rochester Regional Health Immediate Care Presents:

Breakfast With Santa

November 9th, 2017 | Eagle Vale Country Club

Listen to WARM 101.3 to win your invitation to our annual Breakfast with Santa! There will be arts and crafts, music, food, and of course, Santa Claus! This is an invite-only event.

Please bring a donation for the Open Door Mission

Click here for a list of approved donations

BROUGHT TO YOU BY: