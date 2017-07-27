Bryant & Stratton College Hiring Event

Bryant & Stratton Hiring Event
Thursday, August 3, 2017
Session 1, 4:00pm
Session 2, 5:30pm
Strathallan, a Doubletree by Hilton
550 East Ave., Rochester, NY
Learn more about Bryant & Stratton College and some great career opportunities:
*Campus Admissions Reps (sales experience preferred)
*High School Admissions Rep (sales experience preferred)
*Professional Skills Center Healthcare Instructors PT (Rochester and WNY)
*IT Program Director
*Adjunct Instructor Opportunities: (Masters in field required and in some cases certifications/license)
**Medical Assisting (full time also)
**Medical Certified Coding (full time also)
**Math
**English
**Communication
**Networking
RSVP encouraged
Click to Email