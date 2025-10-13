Dry Dock Session with Yachtley Crew

Warm 101.3 Dry Dock Session

One of America’s premier Yacht Rock touring acts, Yachtley Crew, are currently on the road for their Seas The Day album release tour, and will be passing through town on Thursday, October 23rd. We couldn’t let them sail by without stopping at Record Archive for a stripped down set of smooth jams!

Join us in the Back Room Lounge at Record Archive on Thursday, October 23rd. It’s a Warm 101.3 Dry Dock Session, presented by Yacht Rock radio. Doors will open at 5pm, for this first come – first served event. It’s free to get in, but once the Back Room Lounge is full, we will have to turn people away.

For the uninitiated, Yacht Rock encapsulates the revival of soft rock and Top 40 hits from the late ’70s to the early ‘80s — and it has become an undisputed nationwide phenomenon, inspiring fans to dress the part and sing along.

Yachtley Crew are a seven-piece SoCal band who burst onto the club scene in 2017, selling out countless local venues before starting a nationwide Yacht Rock craze and being noticed by the legendary Jimmy Buffett, who signed them to his own Mailboat label prior to their new deal with Earache/Universal Records.

The nautical-suited and captain’s-hat-clad Yachtley Crew (also known as “The Titans of Soft Rock”), includes lead vocalist Phillip Daniel (Philly Ocean), drummer Rob Jones (Sailor Hawkins), bassist Chaz Ruiz (Baba Buoy), guitarist Thomas Gardner Jr. (Tommy Buoy), backing vocalist Curt Clendenin (Stoney Shores), saxophone/flutist Paul Pate (Pauly Shores) and keyboardist Matt Grossman (Matthew McDonald).

So scrape off your barnacles, and get to Record Archive on Thursday, October 23rd!