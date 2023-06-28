Fireworks Happening in Your Area for the 4th of July Weekend

Can you believe it’s summer already? And just like that, it’s time for 4th of July! We all know when it’s the 4th of July, that means fireworks. Here is the list of fireworks happening for the 4th.

City of Rochester: July 3rd: Frontier Field after the Rochester Red Wings game

July 4th: Downtown Rochester at 10pm

Brighton: July 4th at Meridian Centre Park at 9:50pm

Canandaigua: Lincoln Hill Farms – The fireworks will begin once it gets dark

Greece: The fireworks will start around 9:45pm. There will be parking and shuttles at Greece Athena High School

Henrietta: Music kicks off at 4pm with fireworks at 9:45pm at Veterans Memorial Park

Irondequoit: Irondequoit Town Hall Campus at 9:30pm

Penfield: July 2nd at Harris Whalen Park at 10pm

Have a safe and happy Independence day weekend! Click here for the complete list of events and fireworks happening near you.

Click here for the list of family fun events from Kids Out and About!