September 14th-23rd

ABOUT: In 2012, the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival debuted, attracting more than 30,000 attendees and exceeding all expectations big and small. In 2013, over 50,000 people from the Greater Rochester area, all fifty states, and around the globe attended more than 360 shows in 28 venues in and around downtown Rochester. The third Fringe in 2014 drew more than 60,000 visitors, and featured CIRCUS ORANGE’s spectacular TRICYCLE public show as well as the epic SPOON RIVER ROCHESTER and the return of the Magic Cristal Spiegeltent. Skipping ahead to 2016, we celebrated new Fringe records with attendance at more than 68,000 visitors in over 25 venues with 500+ performances and events. Rave reviews continue to pour in from critics, news outlets, social, bloggers and festival goers alike. In fact, in just five years, Rochester’s Fringe has become one of the most successful fringe festivals in the nation—and one of Rochester’s newest, biggest and most anticipated festivals. *blush