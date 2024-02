The annual Dutch Connection is back at the George Eastman Museum, now through February 25th.

It may be gloomy outside, but inside the museum, it feels like spring as the museum is filled with tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, spring annuals and more! Click here to purchase tickets.

Listen with Justine in the afternoon for the keyword to text in for your chance to win a pack of 4 tickets to the Dutch Connection!