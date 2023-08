EVENT: Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix Weekend

DATE: Thursday, September 7th – Sunday, September 10th

WHERE: Watkins Glen International Raceway – 2790 County Route 16

Watkins Glen, NY 14891

TICKETS: $20 for teens, $70-$80 for adults

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFO

Listen the week of August 21st for your chance to win a pair of tickets!