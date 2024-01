On January 4th, we lost a member of our radio family, Frank Logan, who has been with Stephen’s Media Group for nearly 25 years in our marketing & advertising department.

Please send your thoughts and prayers to his family during this difficult time.

To honor Frank, we are asking for donations to the Wilmot Cancer Institute. Click here to donate.

If you knew Frank and would like to share photos or stories, please email them to info@warm1013.com