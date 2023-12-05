Lollypop Farm and Dump Guru Hosting Pet Food Drive

WHAT: Lollypop Farm and Dump Guru are teaming up to host a pet food drive to help keep families and pets together.

The organizations are asking the community to donate canned and dry dog and cat food to help ensure no pet has to go hungry over the holiday season. Donations will be dispersed by Lollypop Farm’s Pet Pantry to the community directly and through food bank partnerships. Since the beginning of the year, the Lollypop Farm Pet Pantry has provided 25,127 pounds of pet food to the Rochester Community.

WHEN: Throughout the month of December

Regular Shelter Hours (M-F 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sat & Sun. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

HOW: Those who want to donate to the pet food drive can do so in 1 of 2 ways:

1. At the Shelter– Bring canned or unopened bags of dog or cat food to Lollypop Farm’s shelter lobby.

2. Ship to the Shelter– Donations can be made through the shelter’s Amazon or Chewy wish list and shipped directly to the shelter.

WHERE: Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester

99 Victor Road

Fairport, NY 14450



For more information and to meet current animals available for adoption, please visit www.lollypop.org.