On The Air:
  • search
Home
Around Town

Memorial Day Weekend Events 2023

Memorial Day is this Monday.  Many towns will be hosting events to honor and remember all who have lost their lives while serving.

Here is a list of events/parades that you can attend at a town near you on May 29th:

  • Town of Brighton: Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veteran Memorial in Buckland park at 2pm
  • Town of Gates: Memorial Day Ceremony at Gates Town Hall 9am-11am
  • Gown of Greece: Memorial Day Parade starting at 11am with a ceremony  to follow at 11:45am at Greece Town Hall Pavilion
  • Town of Pittsford: Memorial Day Parade and ceremony beginning at 10am on W. Jefferson Road
  • City of Rochester: Memorial Day Parade beginning at 10:30am on East Avenue and Alexander Street
  • The Village of Fairport: Memorial Day Parade starting at 10am on Whitney Road.

Check out the full list of parades/events here.

Leave a Reply