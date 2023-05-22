Memorial Day Weekend Events 2023

Memorial Day is this Monday. Many towns will be hosting events to honor and remember all who have lost their lives while serving.

Here is a list of events/parades that you can attend at a town near you on May 29th:

Town of Brighton: Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veteran Memorial in Buckland park at 2pm

Town of Gates: Memorial Day Ceremony at Gates Town Hall 9am-11am

Gown of Greece: Memorial Day Parade starting at 11am with a ceremony to follow at 11:45am at Greece Town Hall Pavilion

Town of Pittsford: Memorial Day Parade and ceremony beginning at 10am on W. Jefferson Road

City of Rochester: Memorial Day Parade beginning at 10:30am on East Avenue and Alexander Street

The Village of Fairport: Memorial Day Parade starting at 10am on Whitney Road.

Check out the full list of parades/events here.