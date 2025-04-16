Native Haze With Justine Paige

On The Air:
Celebrate 4:20 at Native Haze A Day Early

Native Haze in Macedon is celebrating 4/20 a day early, on Saturday, April 19th.
Join Today’s Warm 101.3’s Justine Paige LIVE from 11a-1p this Saturday.  Native Haze is celebrating with cannabis vendors, food trucks, a tattoo bus, live music from Walking June, merch giveaways, and raffles. 
Plus Today’s Warm 101.3 has your chance to win tickets to see Melissa Etherdige & The Indigo Girls @ CMAC, Shania Twain @ Darien Lake, or Train @CMAC!
It’s all happening at the first Native American owned dispensary in the area, Native Haze, 1503 Canandaigua Rd. in Macedon, from 11a-1pm. 

