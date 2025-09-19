Plate-A-Palooza Is Back!!!

It’s the culinary creation that’s uniquely Rochester! And you get to decide who has the best plate in the ROC at the return of Plate-A-Palooza!

Join Today’s Warm 101.3 at Comedy @ The Carlson for Plate-A-Palooza 2025!

Come get your fill of the BEST plates in town on Tuesday, October 7th

Doors open at 5pm for Happy Hour, and the Plate sampling starts at 6pm.

For just $15.00, you can sample plates from some of the best spots in town including

Capone’s Italian Eatery

Charlie’s Restaurant in Webster

Don’s Original

Henrietta Hots

My Scottsville Hots

The Beef & Butter Company

AND MORE!

All of these plate places will be competing for the crown for best plate (People’s Choice), best meat sauce, and the best plate (Judge’s Choice)

You will get a ballot when you enter, and cast your vote after you try them all!

Plate-A-Palooza 2025 is presented by Happy Goat Dispensary, where best buds meet.

On Mt. Hope in College Town.

See ya at Plate-A-Palooza on Tuesday, October 7th