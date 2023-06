Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Association Carnival is back June 7th – June 10th!

Here is a list of their festivities:

Wednesday, June 7th: Kiddie Parade at 7pm

Thursday, June 8th: Grand Parade at 7pm

Saturday, June 10th: Family Fun Day 12-10pm

Live Entertainment nightly June 7th-10th

Click here for more info.