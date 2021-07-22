FASHION FIRST FALL 2021 FASHION COLORS

Take note of Fall’s emerging color trends. As in autumn seasons past, there was a noticeable shift in 2021 to traditionally warmer tones, like clay and army green. Brighter colors, like fuchsia and silver, were also notable color combos on the runways. Discover what shades are “your” shades for fall, and get ahead of the game by shopping your favorite hues right now.

Lucky for both of us, I have just released an amazing assortment of transitional early autumn, fall clothing to wet your taste buds for our next glorious season.

Joan E. Lincoln