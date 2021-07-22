On The Air:
  • search
Home
Audio Archive

FASHION FIRST FALL 2021 FASHION COLORS

Thursday, July 22, 2021

 
Personally I like seeing green!!!  Since my business is sustainable fashion, furniture and home décor, green has become my favorite color.  Thankfully, fall fashion and designers are onboard with my choice of color and a few other favorties too.

Take note of Fall’s emerging color trends. As in autumn seasons past, there was a noticeable shift in 2021 to traditionally warmer tones, like clay and army green. Brighter colors, like fuchsia and silver, were also notable color combos on the runways.  Discover what shades are “your” shades for fall, and get ahead of the game by shopping your favorite hues right now.
Lucky for both of us, I have just released an amazing assortment of transitional early autumn, fall clothing to wet your taste buds for our next glorious season.
 
Life life with Style & Flair with Panache!

Joan E. Lincoln

Thanks for living life with Panache! panacheconsignboutique.com

JOAN E. LINCOLN
MOM | Entrepreneur | Fashion Stylist | Radio Personality on WARM 101.3
Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine | Event Planner
Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application 
A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’  Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Leave a Reply