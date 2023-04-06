Fashion FIRST: Travel the World or Stay in your own neighborhood 4/6/23

Sustainability is Worldwide and most prevalent in our own neighborhoods . Check out Natalie Rae NY @natalieraeny and her travels to Vietnam to capture sustainable textiles. Sustainability is Worldwide and most prevalent in our own neighborhoods . Check out Natalie Rae NY @natalieraeny and her travels to Vietnam to capture sustainable textiles.

ROC Girl Bosses has attracted a variety of members and their momentum is taking the ROC City by storm. Women business owners rarely take quality time to evaluate and reflect on their personal and business lives. They juggle too many hats. That’s why a network like ROC GIRL BOSSES is so important.

Panache is hosting an Event, Wednesday April12 from 5-7:30pm to meet and learn more about this fabulous group of BOSSES! We have also gathered additional Vendors of small business owners from Natalie Rae NY, Second Look Styling, So Belly Happy, to Reckless Necklace and others to help promote their dedication to all the Hats they wear being a BOSS!

Hug our Earth with us…live life with Panache.

