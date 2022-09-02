Barktober Fest September 24th

Barktober Fest will be at Lollypop Farm on Saturday, September 24 from 10am – 2pm. The Walk for the Animals sponsored by Pet Supplies Plus begins at 10am, with check in beginning at 9am.

The event is fun for the whole family. Enjoy the dog-friendly contests, family, fun zone with bounce house, vendors, live music, raffle prizes and more!

Also, Noodle the Pug will be at Barktober Fest with Jonathan Graziano as they will be reading their new book, “Noodle and the No Bones Day!”

For more details and to register for the walk, go here.