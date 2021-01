The baseball and sports world lost a legend today. Atlanta Braves icon and the man that some consider the true home run king Hank Aaron passed away at age 86.

April 8th, 1974 is when Aaron hit his 715th homerun breaking the long standing record set by Babe Ruth almost 40 years earlier. Barry Bonds ultimately hit 756 home runs in 2007, but his record has been clouded with steroid allegations.

ESPN has more coverage here.