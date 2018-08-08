Being Positive and Optimistic Is Bad For Your Health?

It’s about time someone gave us PESSIMISTS some good news. Even though, by definition, we really weren’t expecting any.

According to a new study out of University College London, being positive and optimistic can be BAD for your health.

The researchers found that feeling stressed and worried helps people cope better with bad news, so when pessimists got bad news, they were able to process it and handle it.

But when optimists got bad news, it was so CRUSHING that they got overwhelmed with the stress hormone cortisol, which can take a serious health toll.

