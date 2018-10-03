Belize Is Hosting the World’s Biggest Game of Hide-and-Seek

There’s a new event in Central America that sounds awfully like a set up for someone to hunt humans . . . but maybe I’m just too suspicious? Or I’m gonna have one heck of an “I told you so.”

The Belize Tourism Board just announced that they’re going to be hosting the world’s biggest game of hide-and-seek.

Four people will hide around Belize, and one person will be the “seeker” who will have one week to find them using clues.

If you’re interested, you can apply to be a hider or seeker by next Monday, and the game is the week of November 12th. If you’re one of the five people they pick, they’ll fly you to Belize to participate for free.

You can apply by emailing HideAndSeekBelize@gmail.com. And again, don’t say I didn’t warn you if you find yourself being hunted for sport.

