Learn how to photograph birds in the wild from nature photographer and retired DEC Lieutenant Dick Thomas.

Try out camera lenses from Tamron and photograph live birds of prey like Eagles, Owls, and Falcons.

Learn how to attract more birds to your yard from The Bird House.

JULY 27th

Session 1 – 9:00AM-11:30AM

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Session 2 – Noon – 2:30pm

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

LIMIT 50 PEOPLE PER CLASS

ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT WINDWINGS