Blackfriars Theatre Presents AVENUE Q

Blackfriar’s Theater | MAY 11-27, 2018

WHO ARE THE PLAYERS?

Music and Lyrics by Jeff Marx and Robert Lopez and Book by Jeff Whitty

Directed by Danny Hoskins

Musical Direction by Andy Pratt

Choreography by Mandy Hassett

WHAT’S THE DEAL?

“Of all the musicals hatched in the post-2000 age of irony, Avenue Q has remained the FRESHEST and FUNNIEST!” – Variety | Avenue Q is the winner of the highly coveted and rarely achieved Tony Award “Triple Crown” – winning Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

WHAT’S IT ALL ABOUT?

The laugh-out-loud musical tells the timeless story of a recent college grad named Princeton, who moves into a shabby New York apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. He soon discovers that, although the residents seem nice, it’s clear that this is not your ordinary neighborhood. Together, Princeton and his new-found friends struggle to find jobs, dates and their ever-elusive purpose in life. Filled with gut-busting humor and a delightfully catchy score, not to mention puppets, Avenue Q is part flesh, part felt and packed with heart.

PLEASE NOTE: mature language, themes and puppet sex.