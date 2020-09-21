Bonus Stimulus Contest Rules

Stephens Family Limited Partnership

Warm 101.3 Bonus Stimulus Official Rules

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

EACH TEXT MESSAGE, SENT OR RECEIVED, MAY INCUR A CHARGE AS PROVIDED IN YOUR RATE PLAN. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY. WHEN YOU ENTER BY TEXT MESSAGE, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE AT LEAST ONE (1) AUTODIALED TEXT MESSAGE IN RESPONSE TO YOUR ENTRY, AND YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL CALLS TO YOUR MOBILE DEVICE IF YOU ARE SELECTED AS A POTENTIAL PRIZE WINNER, AS APPLICABLE.

PROMOTION DATES

WRMM is participating in a multi-market, multi-station cash giveaway Promotion called “Warm 101.3 Bonus Stimulus” with 12 Stephens Media Group radio stations, in 10 separate markets starting on Monday, October 5th 2020, and ending on Friday, October 30th 2020.

ENTRY To enter, listen to a participating radio station during the Promotion Dates for the Station’s announcement of a Keyword as well as a Cue to enter. Each weekday, during the Promotion Dates, there will be up to thirteen (13) Cues announced on-air on each participating station, and each Cue will disclose a unique Keyword. Upon hearing the Cue, text the Keyword announced to the number 844-500-8946 to be entered for a chance to win the daily cash prize of $500. Entrants may enter only once per Keyword announced to the number 844-500-8946. And, entrants may enter up to thirteen (13) times per weekday, giving one entry for each Keyword that is texted in. A bonus entry may also be entered, per keyword, by going to the following website; www.listen2win.com. All text and bonus entries received each day from all participating radio stations of the Promotion is considered one Entry Period, for a total of 20 possible Entry Periods. Following each Entry Period, Stephens Media Group will conduct a random drawing from among all text entries and bonus entries from all participating radio stations. One (1) $500 cash prize winner will be randomly selected and called by an employee of Stephens Media Group. Once reached by phone, the randomly selected entrant will be notified of their potential prize award (upon confirmation of eligibility). At the time of the call, the randomly selected entrant will be required to provide all information requested including their full name, complete address, day and evening phone numbers and date of birth to verify eligibility.

PRIZES Twenty (20) $500 cash prizes: each $500 cash prize will be awarded in the form of a check from Lawman Promotions in the amount of $500, payable to the prize winner upon confirmation of eligibility. Checks will be processed within four to eight weeks upon verification of eligibility and receipt of all completed prize winner paperwork. All taxes, including but not limited to, federal, state, and local taxes, and any other costs and expenses associated with the acceptance and use of a prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. Total Approximate Retail Value of all prizes in the Promotion is $10,000. WINNER SELECTION Decisions of Stephens Media Group with respect to the Promotion are final. A listener and/or household may only win one $500 cash prize during the Promotion and must be 18 years or older. CONDITIONS Stephens Media Group is not responsible for any or all technical difficulties during Promotion. Streaming audio could be delayed for several minutes decreasing a streaming Entrant’s chance of qualifying. Participation in the Promotion constitutes entrant’s and/or winner’s permission for Stephens Media Group, and all participating radio stations, to use his/her name, prize won, city of residence, recorded voice, and/or likeness for promotional purposes. Stephens Media Group reserves the right to terminate, suspend, or modify the Promotion at any time, without notice, on any or all participating radio stations. Failure to comply with the Promotion rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification solely at the discretion of Stephens Media Group. All standard Stephens Media Group contest rules not specifically covered in these rules also apply. Standard contest rules are available on the station’s website at www.WARM1013.com. A copy of the Official Rules is available, during regular business hours, at 28 E. Main Street, First Federal Plaza, 8th floor, Rochester, NE 14614 and on the station’s website at www.WARM1013.com. PARTICIPATING RADIO STATIONS

KZBD, KGA, KHTN, KWLZ, KWAV, KCDU, KMYZ, WRMM, KIOK, KKAJ, KZRZ and KXDD