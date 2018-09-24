BRUNCH with THE BEATLES

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beatles white album at the colonial belle’s Beatles brunch on Saturday, October 13th from 10 am to 1 pm. Enjoy a brunch from Brown Hound Downtown, the Beatles unplugged with Don Christiano and Walt O’Brien, trivia for great prizes with the Record Archive, and a relaxing three-hour cruise with spectacular fall foliage on the Erie Canal!

PLEASE ARRIVE FOR BOARDING NO LATER THAN 9:45 am

BROWN HOUND DOWNTON — BRUNCH MENU

Biscuits with butter, honey & jam

Egg casserole with smoked cheddar, onions & peppers

Bacon & Sausage

Baked french toast

Seasoned Homefries