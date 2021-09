CATS, the recording breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber, will be coming to the Rochester Broadway Theatre League September 21st through the 26th and WARM 101.3 has your free tickets to the show! Share your favorite picture of your cat with us on our Facebook or Wake up with Tony and call in with your favorite cat story for your chance to win tickets to the show.

One lucky winner will win the grand prize of premium tickets to the show, CATS merch and a gift card to Tony D’s!