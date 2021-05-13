CDC Says if You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated You Can Resume Normal Activities

The CDC just announced that if you have been fully vaccinated you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic!

This includes not wearing a mask or staying 6 ft apart except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, rules, and regulations. If you plan to travel within the U.S. you do not need to get tested before or after traveling nor do you need to self quarantine.

Read the full article from the CDC’s website here.

Hooray for another step towards normalcy!