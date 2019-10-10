Fashion First: Christmas Countdown 76 Days

JOAN E. LINCOLN MOM Entrepreneur Fashion Stylist Radio Personality on WARM 101.3 Writer for Rochester Woman Magazine Fashion Forward Column Speaker: Empowering Women Consultant for Women’s Image and Makeup Application Event Planner

A mother of 3 beautiful daughters, Joan hails from the Finger Lakes area. A Rochesterian for the past 36 years, Joan has come from in front of the camera lens to behind the scenes and ‘painted’ Upstate N.Y. woman more beautiful for more than a decade. Working for NYC-industry giant Trish McEvoy Cosmetics, Joan became a sought-after makeup artist in the region over the past 20 years. Semi-retired from the makeup industry presently, has allowed her to focus on becoming an entrepreneur, and launch 3 small businesses. Her accomplishments have always focused on female-based retail, marketing and event planning careers.

Thursday, October 10th, 2019

76 Day countdown until Christmas

Inline image

Have you started your list? Have the kids started theirs?

Bad News:

It’s staggering the number of retail stores closing throughout the US. Can you imagine the impact it would make on our local economy if half of your shopping was invested in local small business owned brick and mortar retail? That smile that appears on those boxes ordered from your computer that magically appear on your doorstep, by a complete stranger I might add, only makes me frown.

GOOD NEWS:

We’re on the brink of a Retail Renaissance. While mobile and digital dominated headlines last year, this year will be all about the physical store. It turns out that the store is even more important to shoppers than originally thought in previous years. When we surveyed shoppers, we discovered that every generation, including millennials and Gen Z, prefers the physical store when making a purchase. Then why are so many brick and mortar stores closing? The answer lies in experiences. The message is clear, for shoppers and retailers alike, the store is no longer just a transactional experience. Retailers who embrace that change will be rewarded.

Inline image

Good old Customer Service is key to Success – we do it with Style & Flair…with Panache!!! panacheconsignboutique.com