Colonial Belle Celebrating the 1977 Cornell University Show Sunset Cruise with Into the Now!

Deadheads, it’s time to dance the night away and celebrate the Grateful Dead’s iconic 1977 Cornell University show with a cruise on the Colonial Belle.
Leaving from Stivers Seneca Marine on beautiful Seneca Lake Saturday, May 15th at 6pm, enjoy a delicious dinner from Lorraine’s Food Factory from her new location at 370 Woodcliff Drive.
Also enjoy a three hour sightseeing sunset cruise on beautiful Seneca Lake and live Grateful Dead music by Rochester’s favorite Grateful Dead cover band- Into The Now. Win great prizes from Aaron’s Alley and gift cards to Extreme Graphix Tattoo and Body Piercing!
Tickets Available at Aarons Alley 662 Monroe Ave and at Extreme Graphix Tattoo 1631 Dewey Ave or To purchase tickets click here.